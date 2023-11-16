Burney Co. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

