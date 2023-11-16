Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,786,540,000 after acquiring an additional 718,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in VMware by 115.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VMW opened at $149.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.48. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $181.14.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMware

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.