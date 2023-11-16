Burney Co. Sells 116 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

