Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 125.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

