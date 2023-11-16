Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $72.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 24.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

