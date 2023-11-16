Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

CCSO opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

