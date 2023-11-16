Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $101.64 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

