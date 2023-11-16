Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Drops By 19.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on APVO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

