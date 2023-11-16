Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLTE

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.