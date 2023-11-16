Berger Financial Group Inc Has $365,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 280,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,323,000.

VHT opened at $233.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

