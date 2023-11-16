Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $233.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

