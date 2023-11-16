Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 121 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.26% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,893,000.

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

