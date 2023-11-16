Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 345 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $96.41 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

