Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $545,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $7,148,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.59.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

