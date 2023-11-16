Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,737,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

