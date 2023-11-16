Berger Financial Group Inc Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VXUS opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.