Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $966,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.30% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

