iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $451.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.82 and its 200-day moving average is $436.85. The company has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

