Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $461.52 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.67 and its 200 day moving average is $406.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.