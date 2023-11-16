Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 414,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $7,424,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $6,760,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 202,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $145.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

