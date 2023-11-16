Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Major Shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc Purchases 3,357 Shares of Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at $49,491,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 31,079 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $327,261.87.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 30,192 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,208.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 34,560 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $483,148.80.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 24,504 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $301,644.24.

On Monday, September 25th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 60,740 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $681,502.80.

On Friday, September 22nd, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMRA traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

