Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Major Shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc Purchases 3,357 Shares of Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at $49,491,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 9th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 31,079 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $327,261.87.
  • On Tuesday, November 7th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 30,192 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,208.00.
  • On Friday, September 29th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 34,560 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $483,148.80.
  • On Wednesday, September 27th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 24,504 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $301,644.24.
  • On Monday, September 25th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 60,740 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $681,502.80.
  • On Friday, September 22nd, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMRA traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

