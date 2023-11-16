Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.3 %

RSG opened at $157.02 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $160.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

