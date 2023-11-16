Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $293.22 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

