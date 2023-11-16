Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Booking worth $568,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Booking by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 127,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,431,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Booking by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Booking by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,588,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,120.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,002.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,885.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,899.31 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

