Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $383.95 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $383,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,341,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 677,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,704,000 after acquiring an additional 504,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

