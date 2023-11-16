Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,765 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of M&T Bank worth $439,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

