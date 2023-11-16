Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $627.49 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $627,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.53. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

