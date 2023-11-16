Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 768.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $106.21.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crane

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.