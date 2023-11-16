Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1,566.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.10.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

