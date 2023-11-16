Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $88,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

