Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,508 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $64,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $218.22 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

