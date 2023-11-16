Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,277 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,277 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $75,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,560,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cummins by 2.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 131,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cummins by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMI opened at $223.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.