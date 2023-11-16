Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 6,524 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.46% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

BGRN opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $48.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

