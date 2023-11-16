Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,988,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,524,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,791,000 after purchasing an additional 52,842 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,187,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after acquiring an additional 482,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,310,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

