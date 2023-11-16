Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 123.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

