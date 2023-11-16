Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB opened at $192.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.71 and its 200-day moving average is $192.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

