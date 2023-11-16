Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $2.56 Million in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Stock Performance

NKLA stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nikola Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

