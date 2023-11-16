Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 387 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $350.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.00. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

