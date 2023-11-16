First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $78.80 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

