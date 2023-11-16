Meitav Investment House Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,570,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,150,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 296,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,067,000 after purchasing an additional 225,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

