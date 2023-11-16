Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $469.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

