Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth $47,356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,586,000 after acquiring an additional 287,640 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.05. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sony Group

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.