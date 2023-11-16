Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 28,970 Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.22% of Checkpoint Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 101.6% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

