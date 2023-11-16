Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of L opened at $66.53 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.