Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 878.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,109 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.