Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $7.63 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 767,287 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Radware worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radware by 7.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Radware by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $706.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

