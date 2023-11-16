Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $211,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CGI by 332.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in CGI by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in CGI by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.35 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

