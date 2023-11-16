Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,803 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,480,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $83.59 and a one year high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

