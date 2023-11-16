Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,979 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $447.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

