Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,527 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Flex by 845.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 1,200,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Flex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Flex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FLEX opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock worth $5,493,037 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

